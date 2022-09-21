Food grain transportation scam: Commission agent sent to 14-day judicial remand

A local court on Tuesday sent a commission agent (arthiya), Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala of Mullanpur Dakha, to 14-day judicial remand in the alleged ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam case. He was in the custody of the vigilance bureau.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vigilance had arrested him on Thursday. Following the information provided by the accused, the vigilance bureau on Monday booked retired district food and supplies controller (DFSC) Surinder Kumar Beri, Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP) district manager Jagandeep Dhillon (now suspended) and two commission agents, Anil Jain and Mahavir Bansal. They are still at large.

According to vigilance officials, Jain and Bansal used to send paddy to shellers after smuggling the same from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at cheap rates. Dhoti Wala and the other accused were also involved in it. Dhoti Wala is the third accused to be arrested in the case after contractor Telu Ram and former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.