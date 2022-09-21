Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Food grain transportation scam: Commission agent sent to 14-day judicial remand

Food grain transportation scam: Commission agent sent to 14-day judicial remand

Published on Sep 21, 2022 02:29 AM IST

Vigilance arrested commission agent in alleged ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam case on Thursday. He is the third accused to be arrested in the case after a contractor and former Congress minister Ashu

A local court on Tuesday sent a commission agent (arthiya), Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala of Mullanpur Dakha, to 14-day judicial remand in the alleged <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 crore food grain transportation scam case. He was in the custody of the vigilance bureau. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The vigilance had arrested him on Thursday. Following the information provided by the accused, the vigilance bureau on Monday booked retired district food and supplies controller (DFSC) Surinder Kumar Beri, Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation (PUNSUP) district manager Jagandeep Dhillon (now suspended) and two commission agents, Anil Jain and Mahavir Bansal. They are still at large.

According to vigilance officials, Jain and Bansal used to send paddy to shellers after smuggling the same from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at cheap rates. Dhoti Wala and the other accused were also involved in it. Dhoti Wala is the third accused to be arrested in the case after contractor Telu Ram and former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
