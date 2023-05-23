Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wheat procurement in Punjab to end on May 25: Minister

Wheat procurement in Punjab to end on May 25: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2023 09:26 PM IST

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday ordered closure of wheat procurement operations in mandis in the state from May 25

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday ordered closure of wheat procurement operations in mandis in the state from May 25.

State government has operationalised 2,780 mandis in the state during the present rabi season: Minister. (ANI File Photo)

Kataruchak said that more than 125.57 lakh MT wheat has arrived in the mandis of the state during the current rabi season that started from April 1 in the state. Out of this, 121.07 lakh MT has been procured by government procurement agencies, while nearly 4.5 lakh MT has been procured by the private traders. A sum of 24,693-crore has been paid as MSP to the 8,09,149 farmers of the state, he added.

The minister said state government had operationalised 2,780 mandis in the state during the present rabi season but following a drastic dip in arrivals of wheat from May 10 in certain parts of the state, 2,628 mandis have been closed so far in a phased manner. At present, wheat is being procured in 152 main mandi yards covering all the districts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
minister food consumer affairs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP