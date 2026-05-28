Food safety teams destroy 18kg ‘adulterated’ paneer, inspect fruit ripening units in Ludhiana

Intensifying checks on food adulteration amid rising summer health concerns, the food safety department on Wednesday destroyed nearly 18kg of suspected adulterated paneer during a surprise inspection drive at the city’s vegetable market. Food safety team during the inspection in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Teams also inspected fruit ripening centres to check the illegal use of chemicals in mangoes, bananas and papayas.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of district health officer Dr Ashish Chawla, with food safety teams inspecting paneer sold at roadside stalls, carts and temporary setups across the market.

Officials said a paneer sample was collected and sent to a government laboratory after it was suspected to be adulterated and below prescribed quality standards.Officials said the paneer was destroyed on the spot as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential risk to public health.

Vendors were also warned against selling adulterated dairy products, with authorities cautioning that repeated violations would invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Simultaneously, teams from the food safety, horticulture and environment departments inspected fruit ripening chambers and storage facilities dealing in bananas, mangoes and papayas.

Officials checked whether fruits were being ripened using approved ethylene gas methods and warned traders against the use of banned calcium carbide, considered hazardous to health.

District health officer Dr Ashish Chawla said the department was continuously monitoring markets to ensure safe food for consumers. “Strict instructions have been issued to vendors not to sell low-quality or adulterated food items. Violations detected during inspections will invite strict action,” he said.