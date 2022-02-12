Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Food vendor stabs business rival outside Chandigarh hospital
chandigarh news

Food vendor stabs business rival outside Chandigarh hospital

The food vendor attacked the woman with a knife following an argument outside Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh
The accused, Vijay Pal, 35, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, said Chandigarh Police. (HT)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A street vendor stabbed his female business rival with a knife following an argument outside Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

The accused, Vijay Pal, 35, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested.

The victim, 43, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, told the police that the accused and she ran separate chole kulche stalls outside the hospital.

On Thursday, when she, along with her brother, was setting up their stall at their daily spot, Pal picked up a fight with them for using his area.

Pal hurled verbal abuses at them and when she objected, he attacked her with a knife.

The accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim is recuperating at GMCH.

