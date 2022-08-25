Foodgrain transport contract scam: VB to probe charges of favouritism, corruption against Manpreet, aides
The action against five-time MLA, Manpreet, is being taken on a complaint filed by former Bathinda Urban MLA Sarup Chand Singla on Tuesday. People familiar with the development said Singla did not submit any evidence to buttress his allegations
BATHINDA: Two days after the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested former food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for his alleged involvement in a scam related to allotment of foodgrain transportation tenders on fake registration number of vehicles, the agency has decided to start a probe into allegations of favouritism and corruption against former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and his aides in granting contracts during the previous Congress regime (2017-22).
The action against five-time MLA is being taken on a complaint filed by former Bathinda Urban MLA Sarup Chand Singla on Tuesday. People familiar with the development said Singla did not submit any evidence to buttress his allegations.
VB’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Bathinda Sandeep Singh said the bureau will approach the district food and civil supplies authorities on Thursday to obtain records of the contractors and vehicles used to transport foodgrains.
“Considering a complaint filed last evening (by Singla), we have decided to proceed further. The matter requires an in-depth investigation where the data from the food and civil supplies authorities need to be examined and cross-checked before coming to any conclusion,” he said.
Allegations of the use of fake non-commercial and other vehicles shown as trucks for transportation are needed to be verified, added the DSP.
Manpreet did not respond to the calls and text messages sent on Wednesday.
Manpreet’s brother-in-law Jaijeet Johal, who was in charge of the former FM’s political office in Bathinda, rubbished the charges levelled by the BJP leader.
“Today, we have got a copy of the complaint and a document-based detailed reply will be submitted in the coming days to rebut the charges. We have nothing to hide. Singla is trying to gain the limelight by making frivolous allegations,” said Johal.
Singla, who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate against Manpreet, charged the Congress leader of abusing his political position in the last state government.
In his complaint, Singla alleged that Manpreet had favoured a private transport company in getting contracts for food grain transportation works. “The said private company is owned by the driver of Jaijeet Johal. A Punjab Police constable, who was attached to Manpreet’s family member as a security guard, was also involved in the scam,” alleged the BJP leader.
Singla and Manpreet have been at loggerheads for the last several years.
While quitting the party along with his supporters after facing a humiliating defeat in March, Singla had accused senior SAD leaders of sabotaging his efforts to get elected by helping Congress candidate Manpreet, who is SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s cousin.
-
Ministers come and go, I consider myself a party worker: Keshav Prasad Maurya
“Ministers come and go. I consider myself a party cadre and this is something that all party workers know,” Maurya, the BJP's most prominent OBC leader in U. P, said on Wednesday. His tweet on Sunday had sparked a buzz on the state party president's post. Maurya's Wednesday remark was made in the backdrop of such speculation during his trip to Amethi, a Congress bastion that fell to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Panchkula admn forms panel to scrutinise applications for regulation of illegal colonies
As part of Haryana government's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies falling outside municipal limits, the district administration has constituted a special committee to scrutinise applications in this regard. No application will be entertained. The Haryana Rural Development Authority will be the development agency. The remaining unauthorised colonies will face action. Apart from this, no water, sewerage, drainage and electricity connection will be provided in these colonies and areas, Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, who is the chairman of the district-level scrutiny committee added.
-
Cancer hospital inauguration: Bajwa slams CM for not inviting Oppn members
Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for not inviting the opposition members to the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It shows the lack of political maturity and bankruptcy of the AAP, which is otherwise trying its hard to present itself as a substitute for the BJP at the Centre,” he wrote, condemning the ruling party.
-
U.P. logs three Covid deaths, 541 new cases
Uttar Pradesh reported deaths of three Covid-19 patients and 541 new cases on Wednesday, according to the health department. The state capital reported 119 new cases while 164 patients recovered. Lucknow has 693 active cases and among them 14 are admitted to different Covid-19 hospitals in the district. Among the new Covid-19 cases, Alambagh reported 32, Chinhat 14, Sarojininagar 12, Gosainganj and Indira Nagar 7 each, NK Road 6, Malihabad and Mal 2 each.
-
Ban on polythene: The environmental hazard is everywhere in Lucknow!
Approximately two months after the Central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic from July 1 across India, vegetable and fruit markets in Lucknow are swamped with polythene. At the Dubagga Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale markets of the city, children in the 12-15 years age group can be seen selling polythene bags, going from vendor to vendor. Interestingly, the Dubagga police station is situated at the main gate of the market.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics