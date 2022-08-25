Foodgrain transport contract scam: VB to probe charges of favouritism, corruption against Manpreet, aides

BATHINDA: Two days after the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested former food and supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for his alleged involvement in a scam related to allotment of foodgrain transportation tenders on fake registration number of vehicles, the agency has decided to start a probe into allegations of favouritism and corruption against former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and his aides in granting contracts during the previous Congress regime (2017-22).

The action against five-time MLA is being taken on a complaint filed by former Bathinda Urban MLA Sarup Chand Singla on Tuesday. People familiar with the development said Singla did not submit any evidence to buttress his allegations.

VB’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Bathinda Sandeep Singh said the bureau will approach the district food and civil supplies authorities on Thursday to obtain records of the contractors and vehicles used to transport foodgrains.

“Considering a complaint filed last evening (by Singla), we have decided to proceed further. The matter requires an in-depth investigation where the data from the food and civil supplies authorities need to be examined and cross-checked before coming to any conclusion,” he said.

Allegations of the use of fake non-commercial and other vehicles shown as trucks for transportation are needed to be verified, added the DSP.

Manpreet did not respond to the calls and text messages sent on Wednesday.

Manpreet’s brother-in-law Jaijeet Johal, who was in charge of the former FM’s political office in Bathinda, rubbished the charges levelled by the BJP leader.

“Today, we have got a copy of the complaint and a document-based detailed reply will be submitted in the coming days to rebut the charges. We have nothing to hide. Singla is trying to gain the limelight by making frivolous allegations,” said Johal.

Singla, who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate against Manpreet, charged the Congress leader of abusing his political position in the last state government.

In his complaint, Singla alleged that Manpreet had favoured a private transport company in getting contracts for food grain transportation works. “The said private company is owned by the driver of Jaijeet Johal. A Punjab Police constable, who was attached to Manpreet’s family member as a security guard, was also involved in the scam,” alleged the BJP leader.

Singla and Manpreet have been at loggerheads for the last several years.

While quitting the party along with his supporters after facing a humiliating defeat in March, Singla had accused senior SAD leaders of sabotaging his efforts to get elected by helping Congress candidate Manpreet, who is SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s cousin.