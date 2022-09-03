Foodgrains transportation tenders scam: Former Punjab minister Ashu applies for bail

Facing FIR in the alleged ₹2,000-crore foodgrain transportation tenders scam, former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday applied for a regular bail in a local court. The next hearing on the bail application is on September 7.

Ashu is presently in Patiala jail on judicial remand.

A WhatsApp chat between two individuals had reached the vigilance bureau wherein two men, reportedly employees of the food and supply department, chatted about arranging funds for a Congress rally.

Vigilance officials said that they are investigating the chat, however, they did not confirm about the identities of both the persons.

Ashu’s counsel Parupkar Singh Ghumman said, “The hearing on the bail application is on September 7 in the court of additional sessions judge Ajit Attri.”