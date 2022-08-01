For the love of reading

If you’re a bibliophile but have never heard of Paperback Book Day (July 30), this is the day for you. Paperback Book Day is observed as the anniversary of the date when the first Penguin paperbacks were published in England in 1935.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day is essentially aimed at getting more and more people to experience and treasure the joys of reading in a world full of distractions like social media, video games, OTT platforms, etc.

Author Khushwant Singh Ahluwalia says he prefers paperbacks over e-books and hardcovers. “They’re cheaper and much easier and lighter to carry than the hardcovers. They have that smell and feel of paper that an e-book doesn’t. And they are more convenient for readers to buy,” he says.

“Unless it’s an illustrated book, in which case, hardbound is the way to go, I prefer paperbacks as a writer as well,” he adds.

Literature student Pravjot Kaur says she prefers hardcovers because one could buy three to four second-hand books, that too in pristine condition, for the same amount that one spends on just one hardcover.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Associate professor Neena Sharma, of the department of English at MCM DAV College for women, says, “E-books and PDFs of books are easily available, but there’s an old-school charm to reading a physical copy. The joy a physical copy of a book gives the readers and the way it fuels one’s imagination is unmatched.”

Hoshiarpur-based veterinary officer and author, Dr Rana Preet Gill, says, “No matter what new technology comes in, paperbacks are here to stay because nothing can beat the feel of paper between your fingers.”

“Also, these days, book cafes are also playing a crucial role in developing a reading habit in people by displaying books with beautiful covers to attract attention,” she adds.

Literary agent Aman Vashisht says, “Hardcovers are more profitable as over the years they become collectibles. And publishing houses would prefer publishing fewer hardcovers than more paperbacks as the profit margin in printing the latter is lower. But, paperbacks are definitely the most preferred by authors as these are what a wider spectrum of readers can afford to buy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bibliophile and freelance content writer Subheeksha Narayan says, “To me, while hardcovers feel quite elitist and e-books an alien concept, paperback books feel like the comfort of an old friend’s company in turbulent times. Paperbacks make me nostalgic as my maternal grandfather had introduced me to these some 30 years back and they have been my best friends ever since.”

TIPS TO CELEBRATE THE DAY

Gift yourself or a loved one a paperback

Head to a library, book cafe, or browse an independent bookstore

Curl up at your cozy reading spot with your favourite paperback

Follow some bookstagrammers for new recommendations

Reorganise your bookshelf and donate some paperbacks

Join a book club

Starting writing that book you’ve been meaning to

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON