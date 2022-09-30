Foreign national wanted in four drug cases nabbed from Delhi

The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala Police has arrested a foreign national from New Delhi, who was wanted in at least four drug cases, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Adwin alias Tanko Mohammad Eboobe Navanko, a native of Ivory Coast in West Africa, who was nabbed by in-charge inspector Sandeep Singh and his team from the national capital’s Chander Vihar area on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that he is under a day of remand.

Randhawa said that following arrests in four cases registered at Ambala Sadar, City, Barara and Parao in August and September in which 1.339 kg of heroin was recovered, it was revealed that there is a common supplier i.e. Adwin.

“The team was tracing him for a long time and managed to arrest him after a long search. We have already arrested the sellers and the local supplier, and now the accused has been arrested. He came to India on a business visa that has expired and awaits a renewal. We are investigating the visa details and how he procured the drugs,” Randhawa added.