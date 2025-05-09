Foreign-based gangster’s aide held with 3 pistols

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, on Thursday apprehended Harjinder Singh, a key associate of foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri, from the Kharar bus stand. The DGP said that the accused was wanted in a case involving an armed attack on rival gang members at “Future Heights” in Kharar. (HT File)

According to Punjab director general of police (DGP), police teams have also recovered three pistols — including two .32 bore and one .30 bore — along with 14 carriages from the possession of arrested accused.

The DGP said that the accused was wanted in a case involving an armed attack on rival gang members at “Future Heights” in Kharar.

He said that preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused was receiving direct instructions from his abroad-based handler Sonu Khatri and was hatching conspiracy to execute high-profile crime in the state.

“His (Harjinder Singh) arrest marks a critical step in our sustained crackdown on gangster networks operating with cross-border linkages,” said the DGP, adding that further investigation is underway to unravel the complete network and establish forward and backward linkages.

Sharing operation details, additional director general of police (AGTF) Promod Ban said the teams of the AGTF led by DSP Rajan Parminder based human and intel-inputs located the accused Harjinder roaming in the area of Kharar and managed to arrest him from the Kharar bus stand.

A case under Sections 125, 194, 194(2), 296, 193(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the police station city Kharar in SAS Nagar.