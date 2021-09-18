Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Forensic experts from NIA, NSG visit motorbike blast site at Jalalabad

NIA and NSG teams are probing the possibility of terror angle into the Jalalabad motorbike blast incident
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Balwinder Singh, alias Luv (22), resident of Jhugge Nihanga Wala in the adjoining area of the Ferozepur district, succumbed to injuries he sustained a day after the fuel tank of a motorbike he was riding exploded due to unverified reasons in Jalalabad on Wednesday. NIA and NSG teams are probing the terror angle, if any. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Teams of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) on Friday inspected the site of explosion that took place at Jalalabad in Fazilka district on Wednesday night.

Balwinder Singh, alias Luv (22), resident of Jhugge Nihanga Wala in the adjoining area of the Ferozepur district, succumbed to injuries he sustained when the fuel tank of a motorbike he was riding exploded due to unverified reasons. He died during treatment of severe burns at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot on Thursday.

Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Palwinder Singh said forensic experts from the central agencies inspected the blast site and collected samples.

“The district police are probing the matter from all angles. No person has been detained or arrested,” he added.

Eyewitnesses said Balwinder was tossed several feet up in the air due to the explosion.

It was the NSG’s bomb data centre wing that visited the blast site, officials said.

