The Punjab forest department has reclaimed nearly 50 acres of government forest land in Gurdaspur district during an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday. The land had allegedly been under illegal occupation for over five decades. The recovered land forms part of the forest area adjoining the Beas Conservation Reserve and is considered ecologically significant for wildlife conservation.

The Punjab forest department has reclaimed nearly 50 acres of government forest land in Gurdaspur district during an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday.

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According to forest department officials, Punjab owns around 271 acres of forest land in the Kapura village under the Qadian forest range in Gurdaspur district. The forest area extends along the Beas Conservation Reserve and borders Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala districts. However, nearly 50 acres of this land had been encroached upon and were allegedly being used by influential farmers for agricultural purposes for several years.

Gurdaspur divisional forest officer (DFO), Guramanpreet Singh Bains, said the operation was particularly challenging due to the steep rise in land prices in recent years. “As land values increased substantially, removing encroachments became a difficult task. However, with support of the state government, the district administration, and the police, we were able to successfully reclaim the land,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Bains credited the coordinated efforts of the Gurdaspur deputy commissioner, the Batala SDM, police, the range forest officer (RFO), and field staff for the successful execution of the drive. He said the reclaimed land lies along the periphery of the existing forest area and will strengthen protection of the fragile ecosystem surrounding the Beas Conservation Reserve, which serves as an important habitat for aquatic wildlife, including the endangered gharial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bains credited the coordinated efforts of the Gurdaspur deputy commissioner, the Batala SDM, police, the range forest officer (RFO), and field staff for the successful execution of the drive. He said the reclaimed land lies along the periphery of the existing forest area and will strengthen protection of the fragile ecosystem surrounding the Beas Conservation Reserve, which serves as an important habitat for aquatic wildlife, including the endangered gharial. {{/usCountry}}

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Forest department records, including geo-referenced maps and digital land data, were used to establish the original forest boundaries and identify the encroached portions before the action was carried out.

Punjab principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Dharminder Sharma confirmed the development and described it as a significant achievement in safeguarding government forest land.

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Officials believe the successful operation will encourage similar action against encroachments on forest and riverine lands along the Beas and Sutlej rivers, where large tracts of government land are reportedly under illegal occupation.

The reclaimed area is expected to be restored through afforestation and integrated into ongoing conservation efforts in the region.