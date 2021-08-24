Forest Hill junior golf training programme starts on August 29

To promote golf among youngsters in the tricity, the Forest Hill Junior Golf Training Programme will be conducted for children on August 29 at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club Resort. President of the club, Birinder Singh Gill, will launch this programme with the commencement of the first junior golf championship.

This tournament will be conducted for children in the age group of five to 17 years in seven different categories. A beginner’s category is also being introduced for kids who are new to the sport and they will be briefly trained on putting and compete amongst themselves.

Speaking on the programme, Gill said that it will be divided into phases. “Regular coaching camps for children will be organised starting September. This will be done with the assistance of the most experienced coaches who will teach correct swing fundamentals, so each child can keep improving. Providing high-quality golf course to kids so that they can play and practice is on the agenda,” he said.

He added that a number of junior golf tournaments will be held every year to provide exposure and inculcate all rules and etiquettes in children to prepare them for national and international events.

Ladies programme to be organised

In a bid to give a boost to women’s golf, the club has decided to organise the “Ladies learn to play golf” programme. The programme will include training sessions on the practice range, playing on the golf course, competitions and prizes.