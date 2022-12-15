Former AAP leader Jaihind thrashes DMER official, booked

: A ruckus was created at the University of Health Sciences here on Wednesday when former Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leader Naveen Jaihind and his aides allegedly thrashed an official of the department of medical education and research (DMER).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaihind along with nursing aspirants had come to the university to verify the documents of candidates, who applied for the posts of nurses in Haryana.

Police have booked Jaihind and the university’s security incharge for rioting and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In April, the Haryana government had advertised to recruit 307 nurses in government medical colleges across the state and a written exam was also conducted. A team of officials from DMER, Haryana has been verifying the documents of 921 candidates to fill the posts and the verifying process at the university started on December 12. It will go on till December 16.

Jainhind said the state nursing aspirants were unhappy after the government is providing marks of social-economic criteria to aspirants, hailing from other states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I along with nursing aspirants reached the University of health sciences, one of the DMER officials did not open the door and refused to meet us. When we reached inside, that official misbehaved with PGIMS security in-charge Ishwar Sharma and then the brawl took place,” he added.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena said the DMER has assigned the University of health sciences, Rohtak, to verify the documents of candidates, who had passed the nursing exam.

“Amit Sindhu was appointed as the chairman to look after the verification process of documents. On December 12, two youths met Sindhu and enquired all details from him about the nursing recruitment process. The next day, one of the two youths along with another person engaged in verbal spat with Amit Sindhu,” Meena said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today, at 2 pm, Naveen Jaihind and his aides protested outside college of pharmacy here. Then, verification committee chairman Amit Sindhu called Ishwar Singh, chief of Security at PGIMS. After some time, Ishwar Singh along with Naveen Jaihind and 100 others entered the room and started thrashing Amit. They also threatened to kill him. We have booked the duo and 100 others under section 148, 149, 323, 332, 353, 186, 506 and 427 of the IPC. Ishwar Singh has been arrested and teams are making searches to arrest Naveen Jaihind,” the SP added.