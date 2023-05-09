Haryana govt must ensure welfare schemes not hit is state, says LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the employees of aided schools and colleges have not received salary for the past six months. Haryana ex-chief minister Bhupender Singh Hooda. (File photo)

Interacting with reporters here, Hooda said the old age pension was ₹200 when the Congress returned to power in 2005 and his government increased it to ₹1,500, but the BJP-JJP government has failed to even double it in their rule.

“It is the responsibility of the government to arrange a budget for welfare schemes,” he added.

Responding to a question on the agitation of the players, Hooda reiterated his support to them.

Hooda also raised the issue of the mid-day meal workers, who were also not given honorarium for many months.

BJP state chief extends support to women wrestlers

After BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh extended support to women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata party’s Haryana president OP Dhankar joined him and said the women wrestlers are pride of Haryana.

“I have spoken to Union sports minister Anurag Thakur to resolve the issue and end the dharna. The women wrestlers are our pride and they brought laurels to the nation. The Delhi police are also probing the case and justice will prevail,” Dhankar said, while interacting with the media in a Jhajjar village.