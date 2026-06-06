Former chief secy, ex-dy advocate general booked for defamation

Former Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chairman, and ex-chief secretary Shrikant Baldi and former deputy advocate general Vinay Sharma has been booked under defamation charges on the complaint of state’s ex-chief secretary Sanjay Gupta. Himachal Pradesh former chief secretary Sanjay Gupta, in his complaint, said that a complaint filed by Sharma on March 24, was not supported by facts, legal provisions or documentary evidence. (File)

On May 30, Gupta had lodged a complaint at Chhota Shimla police station accusing Sharma of making false allegations against him on corruption, abuse of office, benami property holdings, illegal use of funds and administrative interference. The complaint said the claims were malicious and intended to damage his reputation.

He had also filed a complaint against Baldi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against him through media.

Following the complaints, two different FIRs were filed against Sharma and Baldi under Sections 248 (fabricated or baseless criminal charges with explicit intent to injure or harass someone), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 356(2) (defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said on Friday.

Gupta retired as Himachal chief secretary on May 31 and took charge as chairperson of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission on June 3.

In his complaint, he had said that a complaint filed by Sharma on March 24, was not supported by facts, legal provisions or documentary evidence. He alleged that the purpose of Sharma’s complaint was to tarnish his personal image and undermine the dignity of state’s highest administrative office.

Pointing out irregularities in the Chester Hill project in Solan district, Sharma had raised questions regarding a land transaction and alleged misuse of official position by Gupta. Gupta refuted the allegations, and maintained that the land purchase was carried out strictly in accordance with legal procedures. He also rejected the allegations of benami ownership and concealment of transaction as baseless. He further pointed out that the property was registered in July 2025, whereas he assumed charge as chief secretary only on October 1, 2025.

Around ₹75 lakh used for the purchase, he clarified, was withdrawn from his bank account through legitimate channels and details of the funds were available in official records.

No evidence was produced to support claims of illegal income, corruption or money laundering against him, Gupta had said.

He also refuted allegations of undervaluation of property and said that a preliminary examination conducted at the police headquarters level reportedly found that the allegations were based on assumptions, suspicions and personal perceptions.

Speaking to HT, Vinay Sharma, said, “Police are still sitting on the complaint filed by me three months ago and today I am being booked in a case that is under consideration by the high court,” Sharma had said, calling it unwarranted.”

Calls and messages made to Baldi did not get any response.

With PTI inputs