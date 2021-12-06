Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh opens Punjab Lok Congress office in Chandigarh

In the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections early next year, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress a month ago, will be opening the office of his newly floated party, the Punjab Lok Congress, at Sector 9 in Chandigarh on Monday afternoon.

Capt Amarinder Singh stepped down as chief minister in September after a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi succeeded him as chief minister.

The Punjab Lok Congress office in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Capt Amarinder Singh has already announced his willingness to contest the assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. With the three farm laws withdrawn, there is now no roadblock in the alliance between the BJP and his party. He is expected to meet BJP national president JP Nadda soon for a seat-sharing arrangement.

“I think there are no issues left now,” he said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the farm laws on November 19, choosing Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary for making the announcement, which later got a formal stamp of approval from Parliament at the onset of the winter session.

Last Monday, Capt Amarinder Singh had called on Haryana chief minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and said the membership drive for his new party was “going great”.

The former chief minister has also called upon breakaway Akali factions led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to join hands for the elections.

According to an aide of Capt Amarinder Singh, the Punjab Lok Congress is expected to get approval from the Election Commission of India along with the poll symbol this week as all mandatory requirements have been met.

