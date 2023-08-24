Assets case: Court rejects Capt aide Chahal’s bail plea

Patiala

After hearing the case, additional district and sessions judge Jaspinder Singh rejected the bail plea, saying: “It is clear that the applicant though joined the inquiry, but has not given complete details of assets and liabilities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A district court in Patiala has rejected the bail application of Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, adviser of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in a disproportionate asset case on Wednesday.

A case under Section of 13 (1B) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Chahal.

In his plea, Chahal had contended that he has been falsely implicated due to political vendetta. He was adviser to then CM and after change of the government, he has been targeted, he said, adding that five FIRs were registered against him in 2007, in which he has been discharged in three, while one was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana high court and in another he has been acquitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now again after change of government, FIR has been registered against me by wrongly projecting the figures of income,” Chahal said in his plea.

He submitted that he is an elderly person and his wife is suffering from lung cancer of 4th stage. The case is based on documentary evidence and applicant is ready to cooperate with investigating agency, the plea said.

However, the prosecution said the Chahal was given adequate chance to reply to the questionnaire, which he didn’t. He didn’t disclose the documents of income and expenditure. His custodial interrogation is needed.

Vigilance bureau official said that during the probe, it has been found that Chahal has amassed 300% more assets than his known sources of income.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After hearing the case, additional district and sessions judge Jaspinder Singh rejected the bail plea, saying: “It is clear that the applicant though joined the inquiry, but has not given complete details of assets and liabilities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishal Rambani A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit....view detail