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Former CMD of Punjab's power utility PSPCL held in corruption case

Former CMD of Punjab's power utility PSPCL held in corruption case

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Ludhiana, Former chief managing director of Punjab's power utility, PSPCL, K D Chaudhary was arrested in a corruption case by the state vigilance bureau, officials said on Wednesday.

Former CMD of Punjab's power utility PSPCL held in corruption case

Besides, former senior executive engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited , Sanjeev Prabhakar, and director of Damini Resort and Builders Private Limited in Ludhiana, Amit Garg, were also held after a case was registered against them by the Vigilance Bureau Economic Offence Wing in Ludhiana.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said the coloniser of Basant Avenue in collusion with the concerned field officers of PSPCL got the said 66 KV substation installed in 1,015 square yards in his colony.

If at that time the higher authorities had instructed the field officers to verify the NOC of all the colonies of the coloniser and since the colonies are interconnected and located side by side, the entire electricity load would have been calculated together, then the entire cost of the 66 KV substation would have been borne by the coloniser.

"Due to which Basant Avenue Colony has been directly benefited. The case is being investigated by arresting the accused K D Chaudhary, Sanjeev Prabhakar and Amit Garg," said the spokesperson.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Former CMD of Punjab's power utility PSPCL held in corruption case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Former CMD of Punjab's power utility PSPCL held in corruption case
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