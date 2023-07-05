Ludhiana: Two Congress leaders join AAP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 05, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The two leaders also expressed their dissatisfaction with the Congress’ performance and policies in the recent past

Former Congress councillor Pinky Bansal, along with her husband and Congress block president Mithu Bansal joined Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday in the presence of MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi at Circuit house.

Parashar said that the two leaders joining AAP is a significant setback for the Congress as they had been active members of the party (HT File Photo)

They also expressed their dissatisfaction with the Congress’ performance and policies in the recent past. AAP district chief Sharanpal Singh Makkar and MLA Madan Lal Bagga were also present on the occasion.

Parashar said that the two leaders joining AAP is a significant setback for the Congress as they had been active members of the party. He added that this highlights the growing dissatisfaction within the Congress party.

