Former Congress MLA Anita Yadav rejoins party

: Former Haryana Congress MLA Anita Yadav who had quit the party to join the JJP, joined the Congress again on Friday. Her son Samrat Yadav, who contested as a JJP candidate from Ateli assembly seat in 2019, also joined the Congress. A party spokesperson said the duo expressed confidence in the leadership of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The spokesperson said that several junior rung JJP, BJP and INLD leaders from Sadhaura and Radaur also joined the Congress on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Hooda said that these inductions indicate that Congress is certain to win the Adampur assembly bypoll next month.