Former Punjab CPS Gurbinder Atwal dead

Jalandhar : Congress leader and former MLA Gurbinder Singh Atwal died following a brief illness at a private hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday morning, family sources said. He was 73.

He was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a brain haemorrhage in a flight from Chandigarh to Srinagar on Sunday.

Atwal remained MLA twice from the Nurmahal assembly segment and was also chairman of the Mandi Board during Beant Singh government in 1995 and then a chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) during Congress regime from 2002-2007.

Punjab Pradesh Congress committee Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa have mourned Atwal’s demise.