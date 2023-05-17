Assets case: Faridkot Ex-MLA Dhillon sent in 5-day VB custody

Faridkot

The VB had demanded 10-day custody of Dhillon, however, the court granted custody till May 22 (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day after the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, a Faridkot court sent him to five-day VB custody.

Dhillon was arrested by the VB when he appeared at the office of Ferozepur range senior superintendent of police (SSP-vigilance) on Tuesday evening for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Following an inquiry, the VB has booked Dhillon and his two aides -- Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh -- under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dhillon was produced in the court of Faridkot chief judicial magistrate Damanpreet Kamal Heera on Wednesday. The VB had demanded 10-day custody of Dhillon, however, the court granted custody till May 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While seeking custody of former Faridkot MLA, VB submitted in the court that Dhillon has incurred ₹7.97 crore more than his known sources of income in the past five years.

“Dhillon was in possession of benami properties. A total of 42-acre land in Mumara village was purchased by him in the name of Gursewak,” according to the VB says.

Further, VB said Dhillon failed to give a satisfactory explanation on the transactions of ₹1.64 crore from the account of his mother and his transaction of ₹96 lakh from his wife’s account to his account. The VB submitted in the court that Dhillon has not cooperated during the investigation and failed to provide documents of required records asked by the bureau.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have complete faith in the judiciary. No one is guilty until proven,” said Dhillon.

Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP government of political vendetta. “This government is targeting leaders who are standing with Congress,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Parteek Singh Mahal Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police....view detail