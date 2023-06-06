Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DA case: Former MLA Kiki Dhillon’s bail plea dismissed

DA case: Former MLA Kiki Dhillon’s bail plea dismissed

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 06, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The vigilance bureau had arrested the Congress leader Dhillon on May 17 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A Faridkot court on Monday dismissed the bail application of former legislator Kushaldeep Singh alias Kiki Dhillon.

A Faridkot court on Monday dismissed the bail application of former legislator Kushaldeep Singh alias Kiki Dhillon. (HT File)

The vigilance bureau had arrested the Congress leader Dhillon on May 17 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Dhillon, who was booked under the Prevention of Corruption case, had applied for bail before the additional district and sessions judge on June 1.

The matter was heard on Monday where the Faridkot judge rejected the plea to grant bail to the ex-MLA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP