DA case: Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid gets final chance to produce documents

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said Vaid was asked to furnish details of his movable and immovable assets during his previous visits but on Thursday, he again turned up with incomplete records. He has been asked to come with the records again on June 8. It will be the last chance for him to furnish all the details.

The vigilance bureau on Monday questioned former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case for the eight time. The vigilance bureau officials were not satisfied with details of the properties revealed by the former MLA and gave him a last chance to bring in all documents on June 8, failing which he would face action.

The vigilance bureau on Monday questioned former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case for the eight time. (HT File)
He was questioned for three hours, as per sources

Earlier, Vaid was questioned by the vigilance bureau on March 20, 29, April 6, 20, 26, May 3, 12 and 25.

On March 13 and 14, the technical team of the vigilance bureau conducted back-to-back raids to evaluate his properties. The Division Number 5 police had also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.

A 1992-batch Punjab civil service (PCS) officer, who was upgraded to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007, Vaid was the Moga deputy commissioner and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator. He won the 2017 assembly election from Ludhiana’s Gill constituency on the Congress ticket. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jiwan Singh Sanghowal in the 2022 assembly polls. Vaid had declared assets worth 21.55 crore as per the affidavit filed in 2022 polls.

