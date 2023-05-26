DA case: Unhappy with ex-MLA’s property details, Punjab vigilance says last chance to show records

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid was questioned by officials of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) in connection with disproportionate assets case for the seventh time on Thursday.

The VB officials were not satisfied with details of the properties revealed by the former MLA. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto))

The VB officials were not satisfied with details of the properties revealed by the former MLA. The VB gave him a last chance to bring all the details of his properties on June 5 or be prepared to face action. As the officials were not satisfied with the details revealed by the former MLA, they summoned Vaid to appear again on May 25. He was questioned for three hours.

Earlier, Vaid was questioned by the VB on March 20, 29, April 6, 20, 26, May 3 and 12.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Vigilance Bureau) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said, “Vaid was asked to furnish entire details of his movable and immovable assets during his previous visits but on Thursday he again turned up with incomplete records. He has been asked to come with the record again on May 5. It is the last chance for him to furnish all the details,”

On March 13 and 14, the technical team of the VB conducted back-to-back raids to evaluate his properties. The division number 5 police had also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.

A 1992-batch Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, who was upgraded to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007, Vaid was the Moga deputy commissioner and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority additional chief administrator.

He won the 2017 assembly election from Ludhiana’s Gill constituency on a Congress ticket. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jiwan Singh Sanghowal in the 2022 assembly polls. Vaid had declared assets worth ₹21.55 crore as per the affidavit filed in 2022 polls.

