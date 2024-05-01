Former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

Former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Khangura alias Goldy quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing “disappointment” over being denied the party ticket from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. Former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Khangura alias Goldy was upset over being denied a Lok Sabha ticket from Sangrur. (HT Photo)

In his resignation letter to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Raja Warring, Goldy said he was disappointed with the state leadership and thus decided to resign from the party membership and the post of Sangrur district unit chief.

Posting his resignation letter on Facebook, Goldy wrote: “With a heavy heart, I am making this decision. My family and close friends know how difficult it was for me to take this decision.”

Earlier, in a Facebook live on April 16, Goldy had expressed his displeasure over denial of the party ticket and urged the high command not to “betray anyone”. The party is fielding Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur.

Goldy remained unavailable for comments despite several attempts to reach him.

Reacting to the resignation, Khaira, said, “Dalvir has backstabbed me. I had campaigned for him — on his request — during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. I have been informed that he had three pending vigilance inquiries against him. I think the AAP has arm twisted him into pulling away from the Congress.”

Punjab Congress affairs in-charge, Devendra Yadav told HT that Goldy had been given — more than he was capable of — by the Indian National Congress. “For some people, it’s never enough. We gave him a Vidhan Sabha ticket in 2017 and 2022 and thereafter the Lok Sabha seat in the 2022 by election. We made him district president of Sangrur also,” he said.

PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.