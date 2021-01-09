Former driver, his 4 aides held for robbing Chandigarh bizman

A former employee and his four accomplices have been arrested for robbing a businessman of ₹8,000 at knifepoint in Chandigarh’s Khuda Ali Sher area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar, 27, of Nayagaon and his aides Jasbir Singh, 22, Sanjay, 24 , Varun, 25, and Multan Khan, 21 , all from Mohali.

Tarun Mahajan, 49, a resident of Sector 27 and owner of a tent house, was returning home from his farm house in his Land Rover when a Nissan Datsun intercepted him on Thursday evening.

Four men entered his SUV and snatched his wallet containing ₹8,000 and important documents. They then asked Mahajan to step out of the vehicle, but he raised the alarm and the men fled.

Investigations revealed that Mahajan’s former driver Amit had hatched the robbery plan. Police traced the vehicle to a car rental service in Mohali, from where they reached Jasbir, who had rented it for 10 days.

Besides arresting all men, police also recovered the knife and vehicle used in the crime. The accused were produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. They face charges under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 392 (robbery) of the IPC.