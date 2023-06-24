Chamba youngster’s murder: Himachal Pradesh ex-CM Shanta Kumar calls for central probe

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Saturday called for a central investigation agency to probe the brutal murder of a 21-year-old resident of Chamba district, Manohar Lal, on June 6 whose body parts were recovered from three jute bags near a stream in the valley three days later.

“It’s a heinous crime and an unfortunate incident. The people of Chamba are making only one demand that this serious crime should be investigated by a central agency. Their demand is absolutely correct. The manner of the murder and all circumstances surrounding it do not make it a simple murder. That’s why the investigation should be done only by a central agency,” Kumar said.

The youngster, a BJP worker, was murdered in Bhandal panchayat of Salooni sub division in Chamba district over an “inter-community love affair”. Police have arrested eight members of a family, including three women, one of who was in a relationship with the victim. The murder weapon has also been recovered.

The investigation has expanded to Jammu and Kashmir as the Himachal Pradesh Police are probing suspected terror links of the accused family.