Former HP CM Virbhadra Singh hospitalised at IGMC

Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) after he complained of restlessness. Doctors say his condition is stable.

IGMC senior medical superintendent Janak Raj said, “He has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and his condition is stable. He is undergoing some tests.”

The octogenarian had tested positive for Covid on April 13 and was hospitalised at Max Hospital, Mohali. He was discharged and brought to Shimla on Friday morning in a chopper. Later in the day, the 86-year-old developed breathing problems and was hospitalised in the cardiac care unit’s ICU.

The leader’s son Vikramaditya Singh, a legislator from Shimla rural, had also tested positive on April 11. He was co-in-charge for elections in the Mandi municipal corporation and was at the forefront of the campaign.

Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) after he complained of restlessness. Doctors say his condition is stable. IGMC senior medical superintendent Janak Raj said, “He has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and his condition is stable. He is undergoing some tests.” The octogenarian had tested positive for Covid on April 13 and was hospitalised at Max Hospital, Mohali. He was discharged and brought to Shimla on Friday morning in a chopper. Later in the day, the 86-year-old developed breathing problems and was hospitalised in the cardiac care unit’s ICU. The leader’s son Vikramaditya Singh, a legislator from Shimla rural, had also tested positive on April 11. He was co-in-charge for elections in the Mandi municipal corporation and was at the forefront of the campaign.