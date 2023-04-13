State minority panel ex-member, aide held for graft

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 13, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Lal Hussain, former member of the Punjab State Minority Commission and his personal assistant, Mohabbat Meharban, were arrested for accepting ₹ 10,49,500 as bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Lal Hussain, former member of the Punjab State Minority Commission and his personal assistant, Mohabbat Meharban, for accepting a bribe of 10,49,500.

A VB spokesperson said the case had been registered against the accused after investigation of an online complaint lodged against them, at the CM’s anti-corruption action line. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lal Hussain served as the member of the state minority commission from February 2020 to February 2023.

A VB spokesperson said the case had been registered against the above said persons after investigation of an online complaint lodged against both of them, at the CM’s anti-corruption action line.

He said the complainant, Sandeep Kumar of Chanan Wala village in Fazilka, alleged that the above said accused demanded 7 lakh per person to get a job in the Waqf Board or recruitment as a constable under direct quota of the Punjab DGP for his brother, sister, brother-in-law and friend.

He said the accused had already taken 10,49,500 in three instalments. The complainant had recorded the conversation with Meharban in this regard and provided it to the VB.

The spokesperson added that the VB had investigated the allegations levelled by the complaint and registered a corruption case against both the above mentioned persons after finding them guilty for demanding and accepting bribe money. Both the accused have been arrested and would be produced in the competent court in Mohali. Further investigation in this case was under progress, he said.

