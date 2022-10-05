Former MLA Anil Dhantori quits Congress

: Anil Dhantori, former Congress MLA from Shahbad assembly segment of Kurukshetra district, on Tuesday left the party.

In his resignation letter, Dhantori said that he is quitting the party’s primary membership and from the post of national media panelist. He also shared the resignation on his twitter handle.

During the Congress government in Haryana, Dhantori was the Congress MLA from reserved Shahbad assembly seat from 2009 to 2014. In 2019, he again contested on the Congress ticket but remained at the third position.