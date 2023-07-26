Money laundering case: ED arrests Panchkula ex-revenue officer

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has arrested a former district revenue officer-cum-land acquisition collector of Panchkula in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial fraud with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Haryana State Infrastructural and Industrial Cooperation (HSIIDC).

The money laundering investigation against the officer stems from a Haryana vigilance bureau as well as a CBI FIR that charged him with criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of public servant.

Naresh Kumar Sheokhand was arrested on Monday and a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sent him to five-day ED custody after he was produced by the agency before it on Tuesday.

He was non-cooperative and resorted to withholding of relevant information and was misleading the investigation, the ED alleged in a statement.

The money laundering investigation against the officer stems from a Haryana vigilance bureau as well as a CBI FIR that charged him with criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of public servant, it said.

Sheokand, the then DRO-cum-LAC of Panchkula, “in connivance with” other private persons fraudulently transferred the NHAI and HSIIDC funds meant for acquisition of lands to “ineligible” persons causing loss to the exchequer of about ₹38 crore, the ED charged.

These funds, which are “proceeds of crime”, were further routed to different bank accounts, withdrawn in cash and invested in purchase of various properties, the agency said.