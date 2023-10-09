Former Patnitop devp body CEOs among 6 chargesheeted in illegal construction case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed six separate chargesheets against accused that include two former chief executive officers (CEOs) of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA); two khilafwarzi (enforcement) inspectors of PDA and proprietors of hotels before a court in Jammu in a case pertaining to illegal constructions and illegal use of the land at the famous tourist resort. Patnitop is located in Udhampur district.

Investigation revealed that accused public servants did not take steps to remove illegal constructions. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered against eight public servants and others, including hotel, resorts and guest houses’ owners for illegal construction and encroachment of land in the tourist resort of Patnitop, stated an official statement.

CBI, however, has not identified the accused citing secrecy till the time court comes out with its verdict.

“A preliminary enquiry was earlier conducted on the directions of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It was alleged that the public servants having jurisdiction over land in Patnitop, in conspiracy with the owners of hotels, guest houses, and resorts, etc. had failed to stop illegal use of the said land earmarked for agriculture, parking area, residential area in violation of the master plan of the PDA,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Searches were earlier conducted at various locations including Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua at the offices and residential premises of the accused, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, huge investments in fixed deposits and immovable properties, the statement added.

Investigation revealed that accused public servants did not take steps to remove illegal constructions.

After investigation, one chargesheet was filed on October 7 and remaining five chargesheets were filed on October 9.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON