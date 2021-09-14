Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former PAU professor passes away at 58 following brief illness
chandigarh news

Former PAU professor passes away at 58 following brief illness

Satwant Kaur Gosal, ex-professor of microbiology at PAU, passed away on Sunday at the age of 58 after a brief illness
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Satwant Kaur Gosal had served at PAU for over 30 years.

Satwant Kaur Gosal, ex-professor of microbiology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), passed away on Sunday at the age of 58 after a brief illness.She was the wife of Dr SS Gosal, former director of research at PAU and a member of the varsity’s board of management. PAU vice-chancellor Anirudh Tiwari, registrar RS Sidhu, director of research NS Bains, director of extension education JS Mahal and other faculty members and students of PAU also expressed their heartfelt condolences.

GS Kocher, head, department of microbiology, said, “Professor Gosal joined as assistant soil microbiologist at the department of soils in 1992. Thereafter, she worked as assistant professor at the department of microbiology in 1995 and was promoted to professor (microbiology) in 2009. In total, Gosal served for over 30 years and had sought voluntary retirement earlier this year.“

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kharar: Revenue dept stops land registries at Sunny Enclave

Chandigarh Congress workers join AAP

Ambala residents protest over no dues certificate issue

Pinjore man held for bank fraud
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP