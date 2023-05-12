Navjot Sidhu’s security cover: Punjab and Haryana HC asks Punjab govt to respond by Thursday

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed Punjab government to submit its response by Thursday on the plea from former Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, claiming a threat to his life and demanding that his Z+ security cover be restored.

The government submitted a sealed cover report but demanded that since inputs from Central agencies are awaited.

The government submitted a sealed cover report but demanded that since inputs from Central agencies are awaited. Hence, two weeks- time be given.

However, the high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh posted the matter for May 18 and asked government to submit its response by then. The plea was filed on April 27.

The government is yet to spell out how security cover was downgraded.

During the hearing, Sidhu’s counsel also pointed out that though there are 24 police personnel in security cover but all are not available 24 hours.

As per the plea, earlier Sidhu was given a Z+ security cover but was withdrawn in view of his jail term of 10 months in a 1988 road rage case. When the former cricketer came out of jail on April 1, his security cover was downgraded, and he was only provided with Y-category security cover, the plea had stated.

Claiming a threat to his life, the Congress leader has also referred to an incident reported on April 16, in which an unknown person was reportedly spotted at the terrace of his Patiala residence.