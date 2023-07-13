DA case: OP Soni continues to be in hospital; VB to seek extension of remand today

AMRITSAR : Arrested in disproportionate assets (DA) case by the vigilance bureau (VB) on Sunday, former Punjab deputy chief minister Om Parkash Soni remained in the hospital for the third day even as his two-day remand ended on Wednesday.

The court has deferred the hearing for Thursday due to Soni’s health condition. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varinder Singh Sandhu said: “Soni was to be presented in the court on Wednesday, but his lawyers said he has high blood pressure. The court has given a day’s relief to Soni. We will seek the extension of his remand on Thursday.”

Soni was admitted in the hospital soon after a local court granted his two-day remand to the VB on Monday. The former deputy CM was arrested on Sunday for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during 2016 to 2022.

According to the VB, from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022, the income of the Congress leader and his family was ₹4,52,18,771 while the expenditure was ₹12,48,42,692, which was ₹ 7,96,23,921 or 176.08% more than his known sources of income. During this period, Soni had allegedly amassed properties in the name of his wife Suman Soni and son Raghav Soni, the VB had said.

