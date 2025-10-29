Former Punjab DGP Mustafa’s son found dead: SIT recovers deceased’s mobile phone, laptop

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana Police recovered the mobile phone and laptop of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s son, Aqil Akhtar, 35, who was found dead at his Panchkula residence on October 16.

Mustafa, his wife and former Punjab minister Razia Sultana, daughter and daughter-in-law are named as accused in a murder case registered in the matter, on the complaint by Malerkota resident, Shamshudeen Chaudhary.

Police had earlier recovered two other mobile phones, also belonging to the victim, and his diary from the family.

The devices recovered on Tuesday will be sent to the forensic department for data retrieval, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vikram Nehra, who heads the SIT.

When asked about the recovery after such a long time and the possibility of it being tampered with, he said that there are legal provisions dealing with evidence tampering.

He added that on Tuesday, the SIT also questioned 11 Punjab Police personnel deployed at Mustafa’s house for security duty. Nine other cops had been quizzed on Monday. The next step, he said, is to question the household staff.

ACP Nehra indicated that some important revelations emerged from the statements of the staff, suggesting that there was tension between the deceased and his family.

When asked when the family would be interrogated, the ACP said, “Once our preliminary investigation is complete, we will summon the accused one by one.”

He also confirmed that the CCTV footage from the house has already been obtained for investigation.