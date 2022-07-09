Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Former SGPC chief’s son among 3 booked for criminal breach of trust

Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former SGPC president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana
Inderjit Singh Makkar was acting as a mediator in a property dispute between two sisters and is accused of conspiring with one of them.
Published on Jul 09, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana.

The other accused have been identified as Rajesh Makan and his wife Sonia Makan. The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Sonia’s sister Rajnish Bala, who is a resident of Dugri in Ludhiana and had a property dispute with her. Bala had lodged a police complaint on November 23, 2021, but the FIR was registered after a probe, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case.

According to the complaint, Inderjit, who also resides in Ludhiana, had offered to act as a mediator in the property dispute between the two sisters. “Inderjit took a cheque for 14 lakh from me as guarantee. When I handed over the cash and asked him to return the cheque, he claimed that it had been stolen,” said Bala, while alleging that Inderjit had handed over the cheque to Sonia as part of a conspiracy.

The ASI said a case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the trio at the Model Town police station. They are yet to be arrested. Inderjit’s father had served as the SGPC president twice. He had died on December 21, 2019, following prolonged illness.

