Former Shiv Sena leader held for hate speech in Gurdaspur

Right wing leader Harvinder Soni who was recently expelled from Shiv Sena Punjab Unity, was arrested by Gurdaspur Police on Saturday in a case of hurting religious sentiments. After his arrest, the Police presented him in the local court of Gurdaspur. The court sent him to 15-day judicial remand, said senior Police officials.

In a viral video clip, Soni is purportedly seen making objectionable remark regarding Golden Temple. Seeking action against him, the Sikh organisations staged dharna outside the SSP Office in Gurdaspur, following with he was booked for hurting religious sentiments on November 16. A day after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh slammed the government for not arresting him, the Police swung into action.