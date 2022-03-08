Former speaker Kadian’s suspension revoked after he expresses regret

The suspension of former Haryana assembly speaker and Congress MLA from Beri, Raghuvir Singh Kadian was revoked on Monday after the six-time legislator regretted his action of tearing a copy of the anti-conversion bill last week.

The veteran Congress leader was suspended from the proceedings of the assembly for the entire budget session after he tore up a copy of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022 introduced on March 4.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the suspended Congress MLA tore up the bill document because of sudden provocation from the treasury benches.

“I do not support the act of ripping apart the bill. But the question is why was the bill torn? It was because the leader of the House (Manohar Lal Khattar) used a provocative expression telling the Opposition MLAs to convert their religion. It’s good that the chief minister later withdrew his remarks. But Kadian’s act was a result of sudden provocation,” Hooda said.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he is ready to express regret again and called the Congress MLA back in the House. “However, the question is whether Kadian tore the bill document before or after I spoke,” he said.

Hooda said it should be verified from the assembly records. “If Kadian had torn the bill before the CM’s remarks, I will ensure that Kadian expresses regret in the House,” Hooda said.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said whether the bill was torn after or before the CM spoke is irrelevant. “It is the duty of every MLA to uphold the dignity of the House,” Gupta said.

The House was adjourned for 20 minutes after the CM asked that a video of the March 4 proceedings be watched in the speaker’s chamber. After the assembly resumed, Hooda said the bill document was torn after the CM’s remarks and the speaker should call back Kadian.

Showing grace, Khattar also endorsed what Hooda said and sought Kadian’s return to the House. The speaker then said if Kadian expresses regret, he can be called back to the House.

The Congress MLA soon joined the proceedings and said it was never his intent to harm the dignity of the House. After he expressed regret, the parliamentary affairs minister moved a motion to revoke his suspension.