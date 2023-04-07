Truck unions’ members booked for ‘furnishing fake documents’

The police booked former presidents and representatives of various truck unions for furnishing forged documents to get tenders of transportation in the financial year of 2019-20 and 2020-21. SP (D) Palwinder Cheema said, “A case was registered as per a preliminary probe. In the inquiry, it came to fore that they had taken tenders on fake documents.” (HT File Photo)

They had allegedly created fake income tax returns using forged signs of a chartered accountant.

SP (D) Palwinder Cheema said, “A case was registered as per a preliminary probe. In the inquiry, it came to fore that they had taken tenders on fake documents.”

The accused have been identified as Manjeet Singh, former president of Dashmesh Truck Operators’ Association, Sangrur; Sukhdev Singh, former president of Guru Nanak Truck Operators’ Association, Sherpur; Baljeet Singh, former president of Guru Nanak Truck Operators’ Welfare Association, Sunam;

Lehragaga Janta Truck Operators’ Association former president Kirpal Singh and former general secretary Darbara Singh; Jagjeet Singh of Dhuri, Sanjeev Kumar of Sunam and four others.

They have been booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the city police station.