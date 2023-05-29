UT admn not utilising funds properly: Pawan Bansal

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal on Sunday accused the UT administration of not fully utilising the revenue collected from the city’s taxpayers. He said the administration has been “squandering the money away by not protesting against the step-motherly treatment meted out to the city by the central government”. Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal on Sunday accused the UT administration of not fully utilising the revenue collected from the city’s taxpayers. (HT file photo)

While addressing the media at Congress office in Sector 35, Bansal alleged that although the taxes paid from the people go to consolidated fund of India, the city gets much less in terms of allocation. As a result, the administration and the municipal corporation are forced to impose additional taxes to meet such shortfall of revenue.

Bansal alleged that a huge amount of money meant to clear the garbage dump in Dadumajra is going down the drain as the BJP is not doing the needed work.

He said that the BJP has also messed up the door-to-door collection garbage collection, which resulted in a high budget for sanitation but less clean surroundings.

During the event, HS Lucky welcomed former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Taruna Mehta back into the party fold.