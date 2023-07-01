Resolve ex-servicemen grievances: Harsimrat Badal writes to Rajnath

Former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday appealed to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to sympathetically resolve all grievances of ex-servicemen, including those involving pension, family pension and disability pension. In a letter to the defence minister, the Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she had received memorandums from the Sainik Welfare Ekta Society and the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Organisation, who had been protesting continuously in favour of their demands since February 20 and appealed to the defence minister to resolve them at the earliest

“Our ex-servicemen are our pride. The sacrifices made by them for our motherland are beyond comparison. It is our duty as a society to take care of them in the twilight of their lives”, she said. Highlighting the need to resolve anomalies in pension, family pension and disability pension, she said JCOs and jawans who retired early were not getting the full benefit of One Rank One Pension (OROP) because their pension has been fixed wrongly on an average basis, instead of being fixed at the maximum scale.

Speaking about the other issues, she said JCOs and jawans were also being given less military service pay on account of hardship and risks of military service vis-a-vis officers and that this anomaly should be removed, seeking resolution of the demands of ex-servicemen who have been protesting.