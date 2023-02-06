Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former village head shot dead in in Punjab’s Batala

Updated on Feb 06, 2023 11:57 PM IST

A former village head was shot dead by a group of assailants in Batala, police said on Monday

The assailants opened fire at Swaran Singh at his residence in village Dahiya on Sunday night. (Representational Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

The assailants opened fire at Swaran Singh at his residence in village Dahiya on Sunday night. Singh was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, said police. Police suspect old enmity led to the murder.

Senior superintendent of police, Batala, Satinder Singh said three accused have been arrested while raids are being conducted to nab the remaining assailants. A case of murder has been registered against seven people, he said, adding a superintendent of police rank officer will investigate the matter.

