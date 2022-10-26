Former Zirakpur MC executive officer sent to 14 days judicial custody

After 12 days in vigilance custody, Girish Verma, former executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council, was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Mohali court on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had been arrested on October 12 for allegedly amassing huge wealth beyond his disclosed sources of income. He will be lodged in Ropar jail.

Court had on Saturday allowed the Vigilance Bureau (VB) to question Verma for two more days, after they sought time to investigate the source of properties in the name of Verma’s family members and gold found in his locker.

The VB had stated in court that despite being unemployed, both his wife, Sangeeta Verma, and son Vikas Verma owned a total of 10 and five properties, respectively.

The investigation of the Vigilance Bureau had revealed that Verma, during his tenure as EO of Zirakpur MC, travelled to foreign countries including Hong Kong, Germany, Thailand and Dubai and thus his trips came under the scanner too. Vigilance is now investigating if Verma purchased any property abroad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Verma is facing a case under Sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act registered at the VB police station in Mohali.