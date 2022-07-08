Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Formulate pro-people policy, Aman Arora tells officials

Directing officials to formulate pro-people policy framework, Aman Arora emphasised that the current projects and schemes must be completed on time with people getting services in a time-bound manner
Aman Arora on Friday said the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann is fully committed to providing all citizen-centric services to the people living in urban areas. He also told officials to formulate pro-people policy. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 07:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The housing and urban development minister, Aman Arora on Friday said the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann is fully committed to providing all citizen-centric services to the people living in urban areas of the state with emphasis on transparency and accountability factors.

Chairing the first meeting of officials at PUDA Bhawan, Arora took stock of the ongoing projects as well as those in the pipeline and directed the officers to work diligently with a view to ensuring futuristic and planned development.

He said that clean, devoid of corrupt practices and an accountable administration would be the hallmark of the Punjab government.

Directing the officers to formulate pro-people policy framework, the minister also emphasised that the current projects and the schemes must be completed on time with people getting the services in a time-bound manner.

Assuring that the harassment of the urban area residents in government offices would be a thing of the past, the minister cautioned that those indulging in corrupt ways and means would not be spared at all. “The action plan of the department must be chalked out keeping in view the strengths and weak areas of the department,” he said.

