FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted

A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) on Sunday.

In the meeting, which was attended by UT senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, it was decided that the police department will work with resident welfare associations (RWA) to execute the project, and area security committees will be formed for the same.

Contending that cases of crime in residential areas were on the rise, FOSWAC members told the SSP that they wanted to install gates in residential areas of their sectors on the lines of other big cities in the country, but were denied permission from the architecture department owing to the city’s master plan.

Chahal said that while big gates cannot be installed, they could start with installing small gates at strategic points to monitor the movement of vehicles while keeping the police in the loop.

Residents flag potential issues

However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat. Meanwhile, drawing attention to the practical impediments to the project, FOSWAC general secretary JS Gogia said while residents were keen to get security guards and gates, they were unwilling to contribute money for the same.

FOSWAC chairperson Bittu said the Sector 21 RWA wanted to install the gates, but were running into a wall while availing permission. “There has been a sharp rise in crime in Sector 21, and residents are willing to pitch in for installing CCTV cameras and gates in the area,” he said.

Presence of beggers at roundabouts has reduced: SSP

On allegations that organised gangs were bringing beggers to the city, Chahal said, “While the department of social welfare primarily deals with the issue, we are also looking into it. The presence of beggars near roundabouts and traffic lights has reduced.”

As per the Child Protection Society of the social welfare department around 300 beggers had been rescued between 2018 and 2021.

In August, cops had said that special drives were being carried out in Sectors 35, 34, 36 where many migrant families were living on the streat. The families had been removed from the streets and traffic lights in coordination with the civic body.Fortnightly dives are carried to check begging on streets.

Some residents asked the SSP to strengthen the beat system as the cops did not check on senior citizens regularly. “Beat staff cannot be available 24/7 at beat boxes, but cops regularly monitor their beat activities.I will ask them to be more active,” he said .