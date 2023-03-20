Found bulletproof jackets, guns; Amritpal tried to form militia 'AKF': Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on Monday hinted that Amritpal Singh was trying to form a milita called ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’, this after bulletproof jackets and rifles recovered and the gate of the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh had initials ‘AKF’ written on them.

Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's uncle and driver surrendered last night.(ANI)

This comes as the Punjab Police continues to hunt for the radical preacher, extending the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday afternoon. Addressing a presser, Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that 114 elements were arrested for trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

“There is peace in the state, situation is stable. There is no law and order situation...Particular action was taken against a few elements of 'Waris Punjab De' against whom six criminal cases are registered”, Gill was quoted by ANI as saying.

“Four detainees were sent to Dibrugarh, Assam after custody. They are Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala and Bhagwant Singh. One more detainee, Harjeet Singh - the uncle of Amritpal Singh is en route Dibrugarh. He is being taken there”, he said, adding that National Security Act has been invoked against five people who have been sent to Assam.ALSO READ: ‘In 2 days…’: AAP reacts to Punjab CM's action against Amritpal SinghAccording to the Punjab Police, the pro-Khalistan preacher's uncle Harjeet Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near Bullandpur Gurdwara in Mehatpur area in Jalandhar yesterday. The police said that Harjeet helped his nephew take over the accounts of ‘Waris Punjab De’, the organisation set up by singer-activist Deep Sidhu. It was after Sidhu's death in a road accident that Amritpal became the head of the outfit.

The senior Punjab cop also pointed to the role of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's spy agency for the events unfolding in Punjab. “We have a very strong suspicion of an ISI angle, based on the facts and circumstances that have come to light so far. We also have a very strong suspicion of foreign funding. Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well”, he said.

