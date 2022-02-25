Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Foundation Day: Colourful vibrations at GADVASU in Ludhiana

The week-long Foundation Day celebrations at College of Animal Biotechnology, GADVASU, Ludhiana,continue with high spirit and fervour
Panel of judges for the events during Foundation Day celebrations included, Dr Sucheta Sharma, PAU, Dr Varinder Uppal, GADVASU, Ludhiana, and Sangeeta Malik. (HT Files)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A week-long Foundation Day celebrations at College of Animal Biotechnology (COABT), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) reached its mid-stage level.

Dr Yashpal Singh Malik, dean and chairperson of the festival said not only students but also faculty and other staff members of college are participating in the event .

Dr Simrinder Singh Sodhi, organising secretary of the event, said during first three days of festival, competitions for cartooning, rangoli making, clay modelling and photography events were held.

Panel of judges for the events included, Dr Sucheta Sharma, PAU, Dr Varinder Uppal, GADVASU and Sangeeta Malik.

The photography session was judged by Janmeja Singh Johal, Dr Maan Singh Toor, PAU and Gurpreet Singh, chief photographer, Hindustan Times.

Dr Satparkash Singh, joint organising secretary of the event, said on the final day prize distribution will be conducted. The cultural eve will be fusion of poetry, singing and folk dances.

Dalbir Singh, Anmoldeep Kaur and Bikramjeet Singh won first three positions in cartooning, respectively. In rangoli making, Paramjeet Sharma bagged first prize, while Harshpreet Kaur came second and Harsimran Kaur and Manjot Kaur shared third position. In clay modelling Dalbir Singh, Nilanjana Sharma and Harsimran Kaur bagged first three positions respectively.

Jagdeep Singh, Priyanka secured first and second position in photography, while Siya Sethi and Shikha Chaudhary shared third position. In photography, faculty category, Dr R K Chaudhary, Dr Kanchan Sapra, Mohan Bharti clinched first three positions respectively.

